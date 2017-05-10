Saskatoon returns

By Lookout on May 10, 2017 with Comments 0

As HMCS Saskatoon pulled alongside Y Jetty Friday, April 28, cheers broke out from the dozens of family members and friends waiting on the jetty.

Once it safely docked, the brow was lowered and Petty Officer First Class Jamie Burno walked off and into the arms of his wife Kim, while their three children crowded around them. The two were the winners of the traditional first kiss following a lengthy deployment.

Within minutes the jetty was teeming with crew and family members embraced in warm welcome home greetings.

“It’s just great to be home, especially after such a successful deployment,” said Lieutenant-Commander Todd Bacon, Saskatoon’s commanding officer.

The return of the coastal defence vessel marked the end of its 53-day deployment on Operation Caribbe. The yearly, bi-coastal operation is Canada’s contribution to the multinational Operation Martillo, which aims to improve regional stability and reduce criminal activity off the Pacific Coast of Central American and in the Caribbean on the East Coast.

Throughout the deployment, Saskatoon’s crew seized 44 bales of cocaine, totalling 1,124 kilograms, and disrupted an additional 1,500 kg in cooperation with the United States Coast Guard (USCG). In addition to interrupting ­illegal drug smuggling, this deployment also focused on interoperability exercises with the USCG and elements of the Mexican Navy.

“These exercises were focused on improving coordination between us and our allies. Throughout these operations we were treated fantastically by our allies, and units from all three nations had really come together as one group by their end,” said LCdr Bacon.

This was Saskatoon’s second deployment on Operation Caribbe. On its first deployment in the spring of 2016, Saskatoon seized or disrupted 1,200 kg of cocaine. When combined with the results of its second tour, the crew’s actions are a testament to the effectiveness of the Royal Canadian Navy, said LCdr Bacon.

“The crew did an outstanding job. By the end of the deployment the team was running the show itself, which is every captain’s dream.”

The sailors of Saskatoon will enjoy several days of leave before preparing for their next challenge.