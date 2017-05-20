Sexual assault and voyeurism charges laid

By Lookout on May 20, 2017 with Comments 0

DND ~

On May 10, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) charged a member of the Canadian Armed Forces with sexual assault, voyeurism and related offences under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The charges stem from the discovery in January 2017 of a recording device at the private residence of a Canadian Armed Forces member near Washington, D.C.

The accused, at that time, was a resource management support clerk with Canadian Defence Liaison Staff (Washington).

CFNIS investigators, with the assistance of local police, searched the home of the accused and seized several electronic devices. Recordings found on these devices included a video of a sexual assault against a Canadian Armed Forces member at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt in 2011.

Corporal Colin McGregor, now based at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown, New Brunswick, faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Canada, punishable under section 130 of the National Defence Act.

Charges include sexual assault, voyeurism, interception, and breaking and entering, as well as possession of property obtained by crime, theft, transmission of intimate image, possession of a device for surreptitious interception, and possession of child pornography.

The matter is now proceeding in accordance with the military justice system for possible court martial at a date and location still to be determined.

Anyone who has knowledge related to this investigation is asked to contact the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service at: 1-888-812-3647.