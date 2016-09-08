Slo-pitch teams return from National play improved

By Lookout on Sep 08, 2016 with Comments 0

Peter Mallett, Lookout ~

They didn’t add any hardware to the trophy case at Naden, but coaches for the Tritons men’s and women’s Slo-Pitch teams say the players returned from national play in good spirits none-the-less.

Both teams were at CFB Borden from Aug. 21 to 28 for the national Canadian Armed Forces Slo-Pitch Championships.

The women’s team started strong in their first of four games (Aug. 21-23) with a 6-2 win over CFB Valcartier, who ­represented the Quebec Region. However, they were unsuccessful in the next three games losing to the Prairies (CFB Edmonton) 23-7, and Ontario (CFB Kingston) 10-7, before a closer loss of 6-4 in their final game to eventual champions from CFB Gagetown who represented the Atlantic Region.

Despite failing to qualify for the semi-final round, women’s coach PO2 Corey O’Neil said he was impressed with his team’s performance. Unlike their opponents from Canada’s other four regions, Esquimalt didn’t have the benefit of playing in a regional qualifying tournament since CFB Comox was unable to field a team this year.

“When we hit the nationals we were playing against top teams from each region that had defeated their opposition over multiple games,” he said. “We didn’t have those games to improve and get to know each other, but I was proud of our ladies. They did a good job and held the other teams to low scores because our defence was right on. Unfortunately our bats weren’t working very well at the tournament.”

In a show of support, Tritons Men’s slo-pitch assistant player-coach PO1 Scott Crouse texted messages of support to PO2 O’Neil and the rest of the team before they arrived at Borden for their tournament (Aug. 26-28).

“We like to come out and cheer them on at their games, but we couldn’t because we travelled and played at different times,” said PO1 Crouse, who plays second base for the men’s Tritons.

In their game play, the men’s team failed to register a win. They opened with a one point loss – 22-21 – to the eventual tournament champions from Ottawa who represented the Quebec region. Then dropped games to Ontario (CFB Kingston), 22-14, Prairies (CFB Shilo), 21-13 and Atlantic (CFB Halifax), 19-9.

PO1 Crouse belted out a three-run homer against Quebec, one of his three homers in the tournament. He said that despite their winless record, this year’s team from Esquimalt was every bit as good as the Tritons 2006 championship-winning team.

“Overall we performed much better than last year when it seemed like every game we were taking a beating on the scoreboard,” said PO1 Crouse. “I think the close loss to Ottawa wasn’t a spirit crusher, but instead was really a motivator and showed us that we can compete and were able to put up some solid numbers.”

Both PO1 Crouse and PO2 O’Neil said they will expand their rosters for next season and encouraged softball players of all levels to get involved with the team.