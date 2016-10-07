Soldier On takes the injured sailing

By Lookout on Oct 07, 2016 with Comments 0

WO M.Eric Venema, Soldier On ~

Who the heck is Bob? What is he doing overboard?

These were all thoughts going through the minds of eight serving or retired members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) from western Canada as they attempted their man overboard drills.

Luckily “Bob” was a floating apparatus to simulate a person that had fallen overboard.

Participants from Vancouver Island, the British Columbia interior, Alberta, and Manitoba earned a level 2 certification in sailboat operations during the five-day sailing camp held at Canadian Forces Sailing Association (CFSA) in Esquimalt from Sept. 7 to 12.

Soldier On is a Canadian Armed Forces program that supports serving members and veterans to overcome their physical or mental health illness or injury through physical activity and sport. The program is a highly visible and integral component of the Department of National Defence’s commitment and priority towards providing a comprehensive approach to care for ill and injured members.

Soldier On supplies members with equipment and coaches to meet their needs.

They also provide members with a safe environment to challenge themselves, and to get inspired in ways they may not have thought possible. This re-introduction to an active lifestyle provides the member with opportunities to develop new skills, build confidence in their abilities, and meet peers with similar challenges. Many ill and injured members credit Soldier On with helping them adapt to their new normal, and in realizing their full potential to “Soldier On” in their existing military career or in their new civilian life.

Through the hard work of the CFSA in Esquimalt, and with the understanding of the association members, all of the attendees were put through their paces starting with the two person “Martin” sailboats and progressing to the “420s” and “Sonars”.

All participants earned their level 2 certification in sailboat operations under instruction from Ryan and Heather, two qualified and experienced coaches who made sure participants learned the necessary skills and had fun doing it.

During the week, an understanding of how to get a boat moving with the blissful wind was soon acquired. It was a calm and serene time and allowed everyone to leave their stress and worries behind. Sailing allowed participants to enjoy the moment, talk with the others, and share their thoughts and experiences.