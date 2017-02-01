Spartan youth football program touches down in Esquimalt

By Lookout on Feb 01, 2017 with Comments 0

The Victoria Spartans youth football club have moved to Esquimalt and are looking to attract new players for the upcoming spring season; hopefully those in the military community.

The club will field teams for children in the Vancouver Island Canadian Football Association in the Atom age group (7 to 9) Peewee (10-11), and Junior Bantam (12-13), to play eight Sunday games from April to June. Their fall program will also field teams in the Bantam (14-15) and Midget (16-18) age groups.

Spartans President Allen Lavoie says his club is still in the process of announcing a home playing field in Esquimalt, but says teams participating in the spring season will hold practices at L’École Victor-Brodeur beginning in March.

“We want to build a community-based football team in a community where we can have reasonable hope that kids will stay with our programs until they are 18,” he says. In Esquimalt we feel we can have a better chance of keeping older players on board, thus building better connections with the community.”

Lavoie is encouraged by the level of interest since his club’s arrival in Esquimalt, which so far has included sponsorship and volunteer offers. He said getting military families who work and live here is also crucial to building ties with the community.

The cost for the spring season is $175 if players register with the club prior to March 1, and $200 afterwards. The Spartans provide all players all equipment such as, uniforms, shoulder pads and helmets, but not footwear. Lavoie says parents who require financial assistance can find help through Jumpstart and KidSport Canada.

For more details about the Spartans, registration, rules and the upcoming season visit the club’s website www.spartansfootball.ca.