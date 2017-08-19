Take the UrbaCity Challenge this fall

By Lookout on Aug 19, 2017 with Comments 0

The 7th annual UrbaCity Challenge just might be the most fun you can have supporting a charity.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, hundreds of racers will take on amazing Challenge Stations that test brain and body, in a wild downtown Victoria adventure race.

But before race day, the first challenge for all competitors is to fundraise for the Island Prostate Centre.

The more racers fundraise, the more perks they get: high donations can bring in bonus prize draws, time reductions, and the ability to skip particularly tricky stations. A commitment to charity can literally mean the difference between first and second place.

UrbaCity teams of two choose from the Fun or Fierce category, depending on how intense they like their race.

All racers will need to tie up their laces and put on their thinking caps, since UrbaCity Challenge Stations are eclectic tests of physical fitness, brain power, and problem-solving. Teamwork is also the order of the day, as each tricky Challenge Station will push teammates to work together.

All charity dollars raised go to the Island Prostate Centre, which cares for local men and their families here on Vancouver Island. As a non-profit exclusively funded by donations, Island Prostate Centre relies on UrbaCity and other community fundraisers to continue their vital work providing early detection, counselling, and care.

In 2016, UrbaCity racers, sponsors, and donors raised over $50,000 for Island Prostate Centre, with a 2017 goal of $60,000.

To better align with its charity, the UrbaCity Challenge now takes place in September, which is recognized across Canada as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Visit UrbaCity.ca for more information and to register.