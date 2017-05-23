TOUR de ROCK 2017

LS Noye, rider for 2016 Tour de Rock; Cpl Best, MPU Esquimalt; Maj Clark, Commanding Officer MPU Esquimalt, MWO Card, Sergeant-Major MPU Esquimalt, and Cpl Yeon, 12 MP Flight CFB Comox.

Presentation of the 2017 Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team, May 5.

