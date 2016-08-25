Tour de Rock: Military Police member gears up for ride

By Lookout on Aug 25, 2016 with Comments 0

For the past six months, Military Police member Leading Seaman Andrée Noye has suited up in her bicycling apparel, placed her foot in the pedal stirrup, and kicked off for a routine 100 kilometre ride.

As she heads up the many steep inclines in the Victoria roadways, at the fore of her mind are those afflicted with cancer. It’s what gets her through the burn in her thighs.

The military police member’s training regime is all for a good cause.

In just a few weeks she will join 13 other police officers, one media personality and two special guest riders from the Victoria area for the 1,000 kilometre 14-day journey – the 2016 Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock from Port Alice to Victoria.

“I’m doing this because I’ve been impacted by cancer on various levels, and it has impacted the people I love,” she says. “This is me just trying to make a small difference.”

Three days a week she cycles with four other police and RCMP cyclists, plus one guest cyclist, to help prepare for the journey in September.

On Tuesdays they climb hills. So far, they have surmounted the road to the Dominion Astrophysical Obser­vatory in Saanich, the 19-kilometre climb up Mount Washington, Ross Durrance Road and Wallis Point Road.

What goes up must come down, and LS Noye has learned to brave the velocity that comes from cruising downhill.

“I used to have major issues going downhill. I don’t like speed and my impulse was to hit the brake, but now I’m comfortable going fast.”

Thursdays are speed day, and as LS Noye explains, they find a loop-like route in Victoria such the University of Victoria’s Ring Road, and cycle around it at top speed.

Sundays are the long rides, anywhere from 80 to 120 kilometres, with an upcoming “longest ride”, on Aug. 28 when they cycle 140 km to Jordan River.

“I used to think 35 kilometres was a long ride,” she quips.

In addition to her full-time position with the Military Police Unit Esquimalt, and hectic training schedule, LS Noye must also juggle fundraising for her goal. She has a $5,000 commitment to reach and has added another $5,000 in order to send her two 15-year-old junior riders Desiree Young and Joel Dorval, both cancer survivors, to Camp Good Times with their families.

The camp is a medically-supervised camp in Maple Ridge where cancer survivors, their families, and other families impacted by cancer can enjoy outdoor activities.

To reach her goals, she has gotten very creative. Every Thursday there is a barbecue just behind the Naden Drill hall – $5 gets you a drink, chips and burger or hotdog.

From then end of August until the Tour itself, her fundraising schedule, or “FUNdraising” as she likes to spell it, will be a whirlwind of activities:

On Aug. 26, she and fellow MPs are hosting a Block Party and Corn Roast on Belmont Road, 3 to 7 p.m., with fun activities and food. Everyone is welcome and the hope is people will open their wallets and purses to support the cause.

Expect to see her Sept. 8 in the 4th Annual Tour de Rock Spin-A-Thon at HMC Dockyard main gate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is supported by many DND members who hold a boot drive and barbecue lunch.

LS Noye will also co-host with Saanich PD D/Cst Carmena a golf tournament Sept. 11 at the Olympic View Golf Course, which will be emceed by Times Colonist’s Jack Knox – a former Tour de Rock rider himself. If you are interested in playing contact her.

She will be spinning again at the Industrial Trade Show on Sept. 15 and selling Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock gear.

On Sept. 16, the Canadian Cancer Society and Raymond James Ltd will host a “Jail and Bail” event at Ship’s Point, where LS Noye will involve her junior riders, as they will act as “Special MP of the Day”, and will present fictional arrest warrants for FUNdraising local community members. So far, Esquimalt Township Mayor Desjardins, Councillor Brame and MPU Esquimalt Commanding Officer Maj Lisa Clark have accepted to raise “bail” in order to avoid spending time in the “slammer”. LS Noye is hoping to convince other prominent community members to follow suit.

Children and adults can dunk LS Noye during Formation Fun Day on Sept. 17 with a “Dunk-A-Cop” event at the MP display.

LS Noye is also the school liaison officer at John Stubbs Memorial School in Belmont Park. She will be shaving her hair off and donating her locks for a wig. The head shave will take place mere days before the Tour de Rock itself.

“I’m happy and excited right now, and so far with the fundraising I’ve noticed that the majority of the donations have been given by the close-knit DND community – and I am so grateful,” says LS Noye.

With her cycling gear sponsored by Trek Bicycle Store, and more fundraising events lined up during the Tour de Rock, LS Noye is set to tackle the Island journey.