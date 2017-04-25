Brigadier General (ret’d) Larry Gollner chair of the Greater Vicotria Afghanistan Memorial Society (GVAMS) addresses a gathering after unveiling a new monument commemorating the service of 40,000 civilians and military who served in Afghanistan.

