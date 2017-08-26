Vanderhoof Ranger supports CAF wildfire efforts

By Lookout on Aug 26, 2017 with Comments 0

2Lt Cameron Park, 39 Canadian Brigade Group,

Canadian Scottish Regiment Land Task Force (Pacific) PAO ~

Private John Hill, from Vanderhoof Patrol of 4 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, is in Williams Lake, B.C., with the Canadian Armed Forces as part of Operation Lentus 17-04, which is providing support to the province to combat the wildfires.

Canadian Rangers, along with soldiers of the Canadian Army Reserves and Regular Force from 1 Combat Engineer Regiment are assisting the RCMP in the Williams Lake area.

Private Hill and other Rangers are manning an observe and report point with RCMP members on a route into the evacuated city. They are also assisting in monitoring traffic near the evacuated area and providing information on possible dangers to residents.

“It’s very exciting, getting prepared, and then finally getting our order to come out and deploy,” he says. “After many years of training and working with the military and other units, everything came into place. As a reservist, being here and helping out my community really brings out a sense of pride and joy from being able to assist those who need it.”