Veterans’ Week – share your story
By Lookout on Oct 27, 2017 with Comments 0
Every year, as part of the National Veterans’ Week Speakers Program, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members give presentations at schools and other organizations across Canada.
The key to the program’s success is the enthusiastic participation of Regular and Reserve Force members.
The theme of this year’s program is “In Service to Canada.” By volunteering to be a speaker, you can share your story of service with Canadians of all ages.
Anyone who would like to take part in the program can register at http://admpaapp.mil.ca/en/vet/speaker-form.asp.
The site provides prepared presentations for various age groups, useful information on preparing your own speeches, and guidance on using social media.
Last year, CAF members gave over 2,100 presentations, reaching more than 555,000 Canadians during Veterans’ Week.
If you have any questions, contact René Coignaud, coordinator of the program, at 613-943-6145 or by email at rene.coignaud@forces.gc.ca or MARPAC OPI, Vicki Kellsey at 250-363-5566 / vicki.kellsey@forces.gc.ca.
Filed Under: Top Stories
About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.