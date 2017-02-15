Vice-Admiral Lloyd conducts Town Hall

By Lookout on Feb 15, 2017 with Comments 0

SLt Melissa Kia, MARPAC PAO ~

Overlooking a sea of military and civilians employees gathered in the Pacific Fleet Club Feb. 7, Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd discussed his vision of mission first, people always, and fielded questions from the audience.

The Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), and Acting Vice-Chief of Defence Staff, was at CFB Esquimalt to attend the Admiral’s Council.

His town hall at the Junior Rank’s mess was an opportunity to hear directly from West Coast sailors relating to his vision of the RCN. Questions ran the gamut from the X Ship program with HMCS Montreal, to Operation Honour, the Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS), and the Naval Reserves.

In his closing remarks the Admiral thanked his sailors and their families for their extraordinary work reminding them that, “Our success as a navy doesn’t happen by accident.”