Vice-Admiral Lloyd speaks to submariners

Peter Mallett, Staff Writer ~

Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd thanked submariners and support staff at Maritime Forces Pacific for their efforts getting HMCS Chicoutimi operationally ready during his visit to CFB Esquimalt.

The 35th Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy addressed submariners and members of Fleet Maintenance Facility and Babcock Canada at the Submarine Shore Office in dockyard on the morning of Sept. 30.

“I’m looking forward to Chicoutimi ramping up and deploying,” said VAdm Lloyd. “You and all Canadians should be very proud of what this submarine can do, and what a great job each and every one of you has been doing to get her operational again.”

In his opening remarks VAdm Lloyd fondly recalled his days in Esquimalt, between March 2009 and July 2010, when he was Commander Canadian Fleet Pacific. He was promoted to his current rank as Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy June 23, replacing Vice-Admiral Mark Norman who moved on to become Vice Chief of Defence Staff.

Following his address he held a mini town hall fielding questions from the audience.

After his meeting with the submariners, VAdm Lloyd attended the Depart With Dignity Ceremony at the Wardroom for VAdm Robert Davidson.