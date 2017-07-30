A visit to Tokyo

By Lookout on Jul 30, 2017 with Comments 0

SLt Kassandra O’Rourke, HMCS Ottawa ~

The skyline of Tokyo brimmed with skyscrapers as Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships Ottawa and Winnipeg came alongside Harumi Passenger Terminal July 11, in Tokyo, Japan.

Welcoming them on the jetty were members of the Port Authority and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), including a band dressed in impeccable white uniforms.

That evening members of the Royal Canadian Navy were hosted on board JMSDF Ship Umigiri.

It was a reunion of friends as the Japanese and Canadian warships have been transiting together since early July, and had the pleasure of attending receptions together in Kure, Japan.

The reception and hospitality was impressive as everyone enjoyed sushi, tempura and other Japanese delicacies while sharing stories of the last few weeks of naval exercises.

Rear-Admiral Gilles Couturier, Deputy Commander Royal Canadian Navy, was present for a reception onboard Ottawa July 13, co-hosted by the Canadian Ambassador to Japan, His Excellency Ian Burney.

Members of the government, academics, business and diplomatic community came together to enjoy unique Canadian food and drink, and to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday and the ongoing relationship with Japan. The event further enhanced Canada’s diplomatic and military ties in Japan, including the mutual commitment to peace and stability in the Asia Pacific region, highlighted in many of the remarks offered during the official speeches.

The following day a group of sailors from Ottawa and Winnipeg made their way to Onagawa in the north east of Japan. While there, they visited with the Mayor, His Worship Yoshiaki Suda, to witness the rebuilding efforts since the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami.

The crew also paid their respects at a memorial to the Japanese war dead from the Battle of Onagawa Bay in 1945, and the memorial to Canadian Lieutenant R.H. Gray, V.C., D.S.C., the only memorial to a foreign soldier on Japanese soil.

Crew members also visited museums including the Samurai Museum in Shinjuku, and took in a Tokyo Giants baseball game at the Tokyo Dome.

Ottawa and Winnipeg are now on the long voyage home across the Pacific Ocean.