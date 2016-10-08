Winnipeg represents Canada in Fleet Week

By Lookout on Oct 08, 2016 with Comments 0

SLt Christopher House, HMCS Winnipeg ~

For six days this month, the crew of HMCS Winnipeg enjoyed the fun and festivities of Fleet Week San Diego.

This celebration of the navy’s culture, history, and community is the city’s largest maritime event and provides a wonderful opportunity for the sailors of the Royal Canadian Navy to form new bonds and strengthen old ones with their American allies.

The week alongside at the B Street Pier near downtown San Diego allowed the crew to take advantage of the city’s warm weather and many attractions, while also engaging in some community service work and attending Fleet Week ceremonial functions.

Much of the crew took time to explore the city’s renowned Gas Lamp district, eating at many restaurants, and even going to see a Padres baseball game.

While some ventured off to visit one or more of the famous beaches in the area, others enjoyed the live music, food trucks, and numerous shops that were on the street right beside the pier.

The USS Midway Museum and San Diego Zoo were also popular attractions, and in the spirit of Fleet Week, were giving free admission to all RCN sailors in uniform. A few deserving enlisted personnel were also able to enjoy an appreciative luncheon at SeaWorld San Diego.

Community service and volunteer work were also a large part of Fleet Week events. Not only did Winnipeg conduct tours of the ship for the public each day, some personnel went out into the greater San Diego area to help out around the city. Ten sailors took part in a Groundwork Project, creating a .25 acre pocket park, school-community garden and native plant landscape at the Creek Earth Lab near downtown.

As is usual when ships from different navies get together, ceremonial events and receptions were a major part of Fleet Week.

In addition to individual mess events, each U.S. ship hosted a reception, including the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sherman, which held a Hawaiian-themed party attended by many of the Winnipeg crew.

“San Diego presented a huge opportunity for sailors to form bonds. In this case Winnipeg has a great friendship with USCGC Sherman that will last into upcoming operations in the future” said Winnipeg Executive Officer, LCdr Landon Creasy.

On the final night of Fleet Week, Winnipeg held their own cocktail reception with invitees from the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps as well as representatives from government and industry that acted as benefactors for San Diego Fleet Week. The event allowed the opportunity for Winnipeg crew to express their thanks, and say goodbye to new found friends and long-standing allies.

With their well-earned week of respite over, the ship and company moved to San Diego Naval Base, where they are preparing for their upcoming work ups in company with HMCS Ottawa and ships of the USN Third Fleet.