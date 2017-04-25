Defence Team News – April 24, 2017
By Lookout on Apr 25, 2017 with Comments 0
In this episode, we show you the Royal Canadian Air Force’s newly designed Canada 150 CF-18 Hornet, see how training is progressing for the athletes of the 2017 Invictus Games, and learn about Canada’s longstanding participation in Operation CALUMET.
