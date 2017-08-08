Defence Team News – August 7, 2017

In this episode, we highlight the recently-released “Respect in the CAF” mobile application, provide tips to CAF members on their out-of-country travel benefits, and speak with Lieutenant-Commander Michael Wills about HMCS Oriole’s participation in Rendez-vous 2017.

