Defence Team News – January 16, 2017

In this episode, retired Master Corporal Jody Mitic wants to hear about your military experiences, we recap Ex PALADIN RESPONSE, tell you about a recent CAF pension contribution rate increase, and update you on the first move to Carling Campus.

