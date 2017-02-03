Defence Team News – January 23, 2017

In this episode, we join the conversation for Bell Let’s Talk Day, see HMCS St. John’s Chop into Op REASSURANCE, highlight the upcoming 100th Anniversary ceremony of Vimy Ridge in France, and recap the Prime Minister’s visit to 8 Wing Trenton.

