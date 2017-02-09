Alberta-style ending to HMCS Calgary charity fund-raising

By Lookout on Feb 09, 2017 with Comments 0

The crew of HMCS Calgary wrapped up a successful National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC) by partaking in two of their namesake city’s favourite pastimes: a hockey game and barbeque.

A team made up of Officers and Chiefs and Petty Officers scored a 7-4 victory over the ship’s Junior Ranks in a Jan. 26 midday showdown on the ice at Naden’s Wurtele Arena.

“The underdog senior officers pulled off an upset victory over the junior ranks who were expected to prevail,” said Lt(N) Mikhail Smirnov, the ship’s Information Management Officer. “All available members of the ship’s company came down to cheer on their friends and shipmates.”

Following the final buzzer, the ship’s company attended a barbeque outside the arena, hosted by the ship’s logisticians and featuring homemade hamburgers and a full spread of snacks.

Lt(N) Smirnov said Calgary contributed $5,870.82 to this year’s NDWCC. He also extended special thanks to the ship’s NDWCC representatives PO2 Mark Grimard, Lt(N) Jon Day, PO2 Dana Haley, and LS Nicole Hunter for coordinating the fundraising efforts.