CAF members, veterans credited for advanced education at BCIT

By Lookout on Feb 05, 2017 with Comments 0

Capt Graeme Kaine, 39 CBG PAO ~

Military experience is being recognized through advanced education credits thanks to a new partnership between the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) and the Canadian Armed Forces, formalized Jan. 20, 2017.

The knowledge, skills and abilities acquired through military experience can now help students earn credits for placement towards a certificate, diploma or degree at BCIT.

The formal memorandum of understanding was signed at 39 Canadian Brigade Group Headquarters by Brigadier-General N. Stanton, Deputy-Commander of 3rd Canadian Division and Joint Task Force West, and Dr. K. Wainwright, head of BCIT’s Legion Military Skills Conversion Program.

The BCIT program underwent a seven-year pilot, resulting in 90 graduates and currently enrols 160 students. Business, engineering and health ­sciences studies are part of the ever-expanding accredited offering. Bursaries to attend BCIT are also available courtesy of the Royal Canadian Legion/BC Yukon Command.

An increasing number of post-secondary institutions across Canada are taking part in this initiative. With support and funding of Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), BCIT was given the opportunity to take on a National Advanced Placement and Prior Learning (N-APPL) Project.

The goal is to help increase educational options for military ­members and veterans across Canada. For a complete list of partner institutions and potential pathways, please visit ­military-appl.ca.