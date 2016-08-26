Calgary’s Calsino a win for charity

By Lookout on Aug 26, 2016 with Comments 0

PO2 Brian Hill, HMCS Calgary ~

All ships participating in RIMPAC 2016 enjoyed a day of rest July 26, 16 days after the commencement of the multinational naval exercise.

HMCS Calgary sailors cooled off with a dip in the Pacific Ocean’s turquoise waters near the Island of Ni’ihau.

Later that evening, Calgary’s Combat Systems Engineering Department hosted its 2nd Annual Calsino.

The ship’s company and command staff took part in the charitable event, raising over $1,200.

The event featured many games including an original 335 Command Roulette Wheel, Morale-bag Toss, Blackjack, and Hockey Shoot-out Challenge. The Wardroom’s officers also pitched in by throwing a barbecue for the righteous gamblers.

After the event, victorious members spent their ‘Calbucks’ as PO2 Brian Hill auctioned off prizes such as “A night off the watches,” dinner in the Commanding Officer’s cabin, and a ship’s assigned parking spot. “

“It’s quite rewarding to see the morale boost throughout the crew, especially on the longer transits. It’s a great way to get everyone together and let loose,” says PO2 Hill.

Calgary routinely holds charitable events for which all proceeds benefit the Fire Fighter’s Burn Treatment Centre at Calgary’s Foothill’s Hospital. Calgary returned to Esquimalt and held a Change of Command Ceremony Aug. 18.