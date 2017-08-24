Chilean Navy takes the win at friendly soccer match

By Lookout on Aug 24, 2017 with Comments 0

Peter Mallett, Staff Writer ~

Players from the Chilean supply ship Almirante Montt’s soccer team scored a lopsided 17-1 victory over an impromptu team of Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) sailors in an exhibition soccer game at the Colville Road sports field on Aug 11.

Approximately 25 players from the Chilean Navy showed impressive ability during two 45-minute halves against an RCN team of personnel from HMCS Regina and HMCS Calgary, including six sailors from the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN), who unofficially dubbed themselves ‘The Coalition Forces.’

“It truly was an international friendly and everyone out on the field seemed to be smiling and enjoying the competition,” said Able Marine Technician Joe Mataele of the RNZN.

The Coalition Team got some late consolation with a shutout-busting goal midway through the second half, but it was the fun factor and not the final score that seemed to matter most to participants and approximately 75 spectators, who cheered and shouted encouragement to both sides right up until the final whistle.

“We knew going into this game that we would be outmatched and that it was only for fun and it was great to see all of the players on our team with good attitudes towards our opponents and enjoying the esprit de corps,” said Lieutenant (Navy) Andrea Leitch, who works as the Logistics Officer aboard Regina.

After the final whistle the players from both teams gathered for the traditional post-match handshake before posing for a group photograph in the centre circle.