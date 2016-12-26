Chinese fleet visits Victoria

By Lookout on Dec 26, 2016 with Comments 0

Peter Mallett, Staff Writer ~

The Chinese naval fleet showed off three of its modern war ships during a five-day goodwill visit to Victoria Dec. 15 to 19.

Supply Ship Taihu (889) and guided-missile frigates Daqing (576) and Yancheng (546) were open to the public during their five-day stay at Ogden Point.

As they approached Victoria, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Task Group was escorted into Canadian waters by HMCS Winnipeg on the evening of Dec. 14 and was then met off the Victoria waterfront by an ORCA patrol vessel and HMCS Chicoutimi.

Under bright blue skies the following morning, the ships hoisted the flags of both Canada and China to their mainmasts during an official welcoming.

Rear-Admiral (RAdm) Huang Xinjian, Deputy Commander of the PLA North China Sea Fleet and Commanding Officer of the visiting Chinese naval fleet, and RAdm Art McDonald, Commander Maritime Forces Pacific (MARPAC) made brief addresses during the ceremony. They both emphasized the importance of international co-operation and security on the high seas to an audience of approximately 300 people, which included military members, representatives from the Chinese-Canadian community and the general public.

“As Pacific countries, our navies have a shared interest in maintaining stability in the Asia-Pacific region,” said RAdm McDonald. “I look forward to engaging with the senior leadership and sailors over the next few days as they enjoy Victoria’s friendly hospitality.”

As part of that hospitality, PLA members enjoyed a tour of the Naval Officer Training Centre, Damage Control School and HMCS Calgary on Dec. 16.

In addition to welcoming the public aboard one of their ships, the Chinese contingent also played host as RAdm Huang Xinjiang held a deck reception for senior RCN officers and government officials aboard the Yangchen on Dec. 17.

Their stop in Victoria was preceded by a four-day visit to San Diego, California, where the PLA held a similar exchange with the U.S. Navy.

This was the PLA’s first visit to Victoria since 2006.