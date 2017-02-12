DND awards a major contract for the demolition of “B” Jetty

By Lookout on Feb 12, 2017 with Comments 0

DND ~

The Department of National Defence has awarded a $55.45 million contract to Pomerleau Inc. from Surrey, BC, for the demolition of the existing “B” Jetty at Her Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard Esquimalt and preparing the site for future rebuilding work.

The existing jetties, “A” and “B”, were originally designed for ships that were smaller and lighter than today’s modern Canadian Patrol Frigates. As such, they are not long enough or deep enough to accommodate modern ships.

The ongoing project at HMC Dockyard Esquimalt provides the Royal Canadian Navy’s Pacific Fleet with structurally sound docking facilities that will be functionally optimal for the berthing of Canada’s modern frigates and for newly designed vessels joining the fleet between 2018 and the mid-2040s.

The new jetty facilities will be longer and more versatile. New cranes will enable efficient loading and unloading of modern ships, to be delivered by Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy to the Royal Canadian Navy over the next 30 years.

The A/B Jetty Recapitalization Project represents a total investment of $781 million at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Esquimalt.

Throughout the duration of work, the Government of Canada’s investment in the major A/B jetty project has the potential to create 1400 middle class jobs and sustain economic in the region for the years to come.

The A/B Jetty Recapitalization Project is divided into three phases to ensure that at least one jetty remains operational for the duration of the project.

Following the demolition of “B” Jetty, the rebuilding of a new “B” Jetty will begin.

The demolition and rebuilding of “A” Jetty will begin once “B” jetty is operational.