Invictus Games launch starts at Naden

Peter Mallett, Staff Writer

Before the curtain is raised for the third Invictus Games, this year held in Toronto on Sept. 23, a National Flag Tour is being launched at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at CFB Esquimalt.

The Naden location will mark the starting point of the flag tour, which will make stops at 22 military bases, 15 legions, and over 50 communities from as far west as Comox, BC, and as far east as Gander, NFLD.

It is an effort to drum up support, interest and awareness for the Games, and its successful use of adaptive sport to assist in the recovery and rehabilitation of ill and injured current and former military members.

One hundred and fifty flagbearers, to commemorate Canada’s 150 years of Confederation, will be chosen by organizers to carry the official black flag from coast-to-coast in relay-style fashion. Staff from the Base Commander’s headquarters have assembled a list of local flag bearers to add to the growing list of potential flagbearers.

Representatives from the Official Flag Tour partners – the Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans Affairs Canada, Bank of Montreal, Jaguar Land Rover, Via Rail, and President’s Choice – will be on the road with the tour.

CFB Esquimalt Invictus athlete, Lt(N) Krista Seguin is competing in sitting volleyball and power lifting and is encouraged by the show of support with the Flag Tour.

“It’s a great way to show the people across Canada the power of sport and its effect on ill and injured service men and women, and veterans,” she says. “It will also engage many Canadian citizens and military personnel and get them involved and excited about the Games.”

A unique element to the Invictus promotions is a yellow flag that people can sign to offer their well wishes to athletes. There will be one signed flag per athlete, and the CFB Esquimalt flag is currently available for signatures and messages at the Naden Athletic Centre.

ABOUT INVICTUS

Established by Prince Harry, the inaugural Invictus Games took place in London in 2014, with last year’s games in Orlando, Florida, building on that success. This year’s games, held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto Sept. 23, will be the largest ever and involve 550 competitors from 17 nations competing in 12 adaptive sports: archery, athletics, cycling, golf, indoor rowing, jaguar land rover driving challenge, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair tennis.

