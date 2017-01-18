Mandatory registration for France Vimy 100 ceremony

By Lookout on Jan 18, 2017 with Comments 0

Veterans Affairs Canada ~

Canadians planning to travel to France to attend the Government of Canada commemorative ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the First World War and the Battle of Vimy Ridge on April 9, at Canadian National Vimy Memorial must register online by Feb. 28.

Safety and security are paramount to this ceremony, therefore registration is mandatory. If you do not register in advance, you will be denied access to the site. Attendees will need to provide a printed copy of their official e-ticket and government-issued photo identification, such as a passport or driver’s license, on the day of the event.

To register, please follow the instructions found at: www.veterans.gc.ca.

If you have questions about the registration process, please email VAC.Vimy2017.ACC@vac-acc.gc.ca.

An official Government of Canada delegation will travel to France to attend ceremonies and events during the week of April 5-12. Event information will be added to the Veterans Affairs Canada website as details are confirmed.

There will be site restrictions between April 1 and 10 at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial due to event preparations. Visitors should note the site will be closed April 6 to 9. The site will reopen on April 10 at 9 a.m. with restricted access.

For more information about the commemorative events, please visit Canada.ca/vimy-100

For information about travelling to France, please visit Global Affairs Canada’s Travel Advice and Advisories page for France.

About Vimy

Part of the broader Arras offensive, the Battle of Vimy Ridge began on the morning of April 9, 1917. The four-day battle was the first time all four divisions of the Canadian Corps fought together as one formation. The Canadian victory at Vimy Ridge is considered to be a defining moment for Canada.

The Canadian National Vimy Memorial commemorates all Canadians who fought in the First World War, and remembers by name 11,285 Canadian soldiers killed in France, whose final resting places were unknown.