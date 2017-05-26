Military volunteers sought by Disabled Sailing Association

By Lookout on May 26, 2017 with Comments 0

Peter Mallett, Staff Writer ~

The Disabled Sailing Association of Victoria [DSABC, Victoria Branch] is looking to military personnel to help supplement volunteers for its upcoming summertime program.

DSA Victoria is one of 14 Disabled Sailing Associations across Canada and has a mandate to provide sailing opportunities for individuals with disabilities in the Greater Victoria area through the non-profit organization Recreation Integration Victoria. It operates out of the Canadian Forces Sailing Association location.

Last year, four military volunteers from CFB Esquimalt donated their time to assist with boat operations, lift assistance, rigging, and general maintenance duties. However, three of them were posted this year, leaving a big hole in their volunteer staffing.

“We are really sorry to see it when our military members move on to other bases, so there is real need to replace them because they are invaluable to our operation,” says Amie Renaud, from Recreation Integration Victoria, Coordinator of Services.

Military members can use their “Special Leave for Community Affairs” allowance to help out.

“What it means for Canadian Armed Forces members is they can contribute a small amount of their time and make a big difference in their community,” says Renaud. “In the past, many of our military members have been extremely dedicated to this program because they can see the impact our program is having on people’s lives.”

She is hoping to increase those volunteer positions from four to seven this year.

The specialty sailing program is offered in June, July and August. Last year it had 197 registered sailors in its inclusive program, which gets people with a wide range of disabilities out on the water.

Renaud, who grew up in a military family and first discovered sailing through a program offered to military members and their families at CFB Trenton, says military personnel are a perfect fit for the program because of “their tremendous willingness to assist others in need.”

She noted the volunteer work is a two-way street and can also provide potential military volunteers who are unfamiliar with the sport an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of sailing through the DSA Victoria’s certified sailing instructors.

Anyone interested in volunteering should email Amie Renaud: arenaud@rivonline.org