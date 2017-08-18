National Peacekeepers’ Day

Last Wednesday, current and past military members converged on the B.C. Legislative Lawn to honour and remember Canada’s Peacekeepers.

Parade marching down Belleville St. – Photo by John W. Penner

Photo by John W. Penner

Photo by John W. Penner

Photo by LS Valerie LeClair, MARPAC Imaging Services

Photo by LS Valerie LeClair, MARPAC Imaging Services

Photo by LS Valerie LeClair, MARPAC Imaging Services

Photo by LS Valerie LeClair, MARPAC Imaging Services

Cdr Jeanne Lessard, Base Administration Officer, addresses the crowd. Photos by LS Valerie LeClair, MARPAC Imaging Services

