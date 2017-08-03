In Photos: Operation LENTUS

A member of the Ministry of Forests Flathead Unit Crew is greeted by Sergeant Neil Maclean at Puntzi Mountain Airport during Operation Lentus July 29.

About the Author: The Lookout Newspaper can trace its history back to April 1943 when CFB Esquimalt’s first newspaper was published. Since then, Lookout has grown into the award winning source for Pacific Navy News. Leading the way towards interactive social media reach, we are a community resource newspaper growing a world wide audience.