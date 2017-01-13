Recruiting drive for Urban SAR
To all personnel that were planning on attending the CFB Esquimalt USAR team recruiting lecture initially slated for Dec. 9, 2016, due to uncooperative weather, the base was forced to close on that day.
Therefore, this lecture has been rescheduled for Jan. 16 10 a.m. to noon.
CF Fleet School Esquimalt (Naden, Bldg 92) in the MSE Theater (located just inside the main doors by the canteen).
If you have any questions, please contact Chance Sheffield chance.sheffield@forces.gc.ca.
The Urban Search and Rescue team is looking for new team members to join its ranks.
- Do you like to help people in your community?
- Do you enjoy activities that are both mentally and physically challenging?
- Do you have a desire to belong to an elite team and learn new specialized unique skills?
- If you agree with any of the above statements then this is a special opportunity for you to enter the exciting specialized environment of Urban Search and Rescue (USAR).
- Don’t know anything about USAR but might be interested?
