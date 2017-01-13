Recruiting drive for Urban SAR

By Lookout on Jan 13, 2017 with Comments 0

To all personnel that were planning on attending the CFB Esquimalt USAR team recruiting lecture initially slated for Dec. 9, 2016, due to uncooperative weather, the base was forced to close on that day.

Therefore, this lecture has been rescheduled for Jan. 16 10 a.m. to noon.

CF Fleet School Esquimalt (Naden, Bldg 92) in the MSE Theater (located just inside the main doors by the canteen).

If you have any questions, please contact Chance Sheffield chance.sheffield@forces.gc.ca.

The Urban Search and Rescue team is looking for new team members to join its ranks.