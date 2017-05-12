SASKATOON RETURNS
By Lookout on May 12, 2017 with Comments 0
After conducting drug interdiction operations during a three month deployment on Operation Caribbe, HMCS Saskatoon returns home April 28.
Filed Under: Featured
