Stay safe this holiday season, please don’t drink and drive

Dec 20, 2016

Cpl Dustin Renz, Military Police Unit Esquimalt ~

The time of year is once again upon us when we find our schedules busy with holiday parties and visits with friends and family. During these occasions, gifts will be exchanged, laughs will be shared, and drinks will be enjoyed.

With so much going on in the holiday season, we urge you to remember something very important: Don’t drive while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada estimates there are between 1,250 and 1,500 impairment-related crash deaths in Canada each year (3.4 – 4.1 deaths per day).

It only takes a few minutes and a couple of extra dollars to arrange a safe ride home, and with so much at stake (lives, mobility, careers, etcetera), it is well worth it.

It is a criminal offence to operate, or be in care or control of a motor vehicle whether it is in motion or not, while your ability to operate the vehicle is impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Military Police have seen an increase in cannabis-related impaired drivers in recent months, and these matters are dealt with no differently than alcohol-related impaired drivers.

If you are at fault for a death as a result of impaired driving, you will be eligible for life imprisonment.

The best thing you can do to stay safe is to plan ahead. There are many options to get you home safely, such as cabs, sober friends, designated driver services, or dial-a-driver. Remind your guests and friends of these options to ensure they have a safe ride home at the end of the night.

It is important to be aware that even the morning after you have consumed alcohol, you still may be over the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle. Alcohol takes time to be eliminated from the body, and the time it takes is different for everyone. Although you may feel like you’re fine to drive, this is often not the case. If you’re ever uncertain, give yourself more time until you’re absolutely positive.

Please remember, if at any time you see a driver who appears impaired, call 911. You could potentially save a life.

The Military Police will be conducting random impaired driving check-points at CFB Esquimalt and in the residential housing areas to combat impaired driving and to make sure everyone enjoys their holiday season in a safe and responsible manner.